Sunny Leone becomes co-owner of Premier Futsal franchise Kerala Cobras

Premier Futsal on Friday announced actress Sunny Leone as the co-owner and brand ambassador of the Kochi-based franchise Kerala Cobras.

Premier Futsal Season 2 is set to kick off on September 15 in Mumbai where matches will be played at NSCI, Worli until September 17.

The next round of matches are to be played in Bengaluru from September 19 to September 24 at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled to be held in Dubai from September 26 to October 1, Premier Futsal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was appointed the brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers team for the second edition. In a statement, it was also announced that Rana is the co-owner of the team. Deco, the former Barcelona and Chelsea star, has been named as the marquee player for Telugu Tigers. Rana is confident the team will rock in this year's competition. "It has been a matter of great pride and honour to be associated with Telugu Tigers in Premier Futsal. I am sure with Deco as a marquee player in the team; the Telugu Tigers will rock this year. I am also sure that my fans will come in large numbers to support my team in Premier Futsal across every centre," Rana said in the statement. On being signed as the team's marquee player, Deco said: "I am really excited to have got an opportunity to travel to India and play in Premier Futsal. Unfortunately, I could not play last year in the inaugural edition due to injury but this year I am excited and looking forward for the experience." The inaugural edition of the five-a-side event featured soccer legends Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Hernan Crespo, Michel Salgado, Falcao and Ronaldhino and was played in 2016. Mumbai 5s were the inaugural champions.