Superseries Finals: Shuttler Sindhu storms into final

Dubai: Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's singles final of the BWF Dubai World Super Series Finals 2017 for the first time, after beating China's Chen Yufei in straight games in the semi-finals here.

The 22-year-old Hyderabadi displayed brilliant form to outclass the world No.8 Chinese shuttler 21-15, 21-18 in 59 minutes at the Hamdan Sports Complex here.

Sindhu will now take on top seeded Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the summit clash of Dubai Superseries Final on Sunday.

Interestingly, Sindhu had defeated Yamaguchi in straight games in her final group match on Friday. Sindhu also became the second Indian to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament after her city mate Saina Nehwal finished runner-up in 2011.