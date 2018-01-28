Suresh Raina returns: India squad for T20I series against South Africa - Complete List

IND vs SA - Schedule | Full Coverage

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has been named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-man squad for the T20I series on Sunday, which will be played after the completion of the ODI series.

Virat Kohli will lead the side, while Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain. The first match of the series will be played on February 18 at Johannesburg followed by the second match in Centurion on February 21 and the concluding match on February 24 in Cape Town. India squad for T20I series: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.