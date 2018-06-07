Suspected thieves rob Pique, Shakira's house in Barcelona

Barcelona: Police in Spain's prosperous northeastern Catalonia region on Wednesday opened an investigation into a suspected burglary in a house belonging to Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and his partner, international pop star Shakira.

The suspects allegedly took advantage of the stormy weather to enter the house undetected while the parents of the Spain international soccer player, who were house-sitting the property in Esplugues de Llobregat, a well-heeled, leafy neighbourhood that is home to several soccer players, were asleep, sources close to the investigation told Efe news agency.

Piqué and Shakira were both in the German city of Cologne at the time, where the Colombian-Lebanese singer was to give a concert. "Last night I saw each and every one of your faces from the stage," Shakira said in her Twitter account on Wednesday of her performance in Cologne the previous evening. "I can't forget you! Shak," she added. The suspected thieves caused no personal damage and the Catalan regional police were considering it a case of non-violent robbery, the sources added. Piqué has been training with the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.