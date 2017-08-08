'Sword master' Jadeja becomes No. 1 Test all-rounder

Dubai: Ravindra Jadeja, who will miss the third and final Test against Sri Lanka because of suspension, has achieved the number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders for the first time in his career.

Jadeja's knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the Colombo Test help India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The performance saw him edge out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan from the numero one spot.

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Jadeja on Twitter and said:" Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja." The 28-year-old, who is the top-ranked Test bowler, has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen. Jadeja was suspended for the third Test to be played at Pallakele beginning Thursday after accumulating six demerit points over a 24 month period. He was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct which relates to "throwing a ball" in a "dangerous manner" during an international match. The incident happened on the final delivery of the 58th over when Jadeja, after fielding off his own bowling, threw the ball back at the batsman who had not left his crease on Day Three of the SSC Test. The on-field umpires deemed the throwing "in a dangerous manner" as it narrowly missed Dimuth Karunaratne. Having been penalised in October 2016 for running on the pitch during a Test at Indore, Jadeja was slapped with a one-match suspension.