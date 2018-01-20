Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 controversy: Hyderabad captain Rayudu submits reply to BCCI

Hyderabad cricket team captain Ambati Rayudu has submitted his reply to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of his argument over an umpiring decision in a thrilling high-scoring T20 match against Karnataka.

On January 11, Karnataka edged past Hyderabad by two runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

However, a thrilling last-ball finish was marred by an unwanted protest and arguments after two runs were added to Karnataka's total at the end of the innings.

Later on January 15, the BCCI had issued a notice to Rayudu and Hyderabad manager Krishan Rao as per the board's Codes and Guidelines Article 4 Notification Procedure and given a seven-day deadline to file their reply. While Rayadu had submitted his reply on the matter a day later, the BCCI is yet to hear from Rao. The decision to add runs was taken during the innings break after the umpires were made aware of an error during the second over of the match. Hyderabad's deep mid-wicket fielder Mehdi Hasan's foot touched the ropes, but the on-field umpires did not check with the third umpire and signalled two instead of a boundary to Karun Nair. Following the replays, the officials came to know that Hasan had made contact with the rope while retrieving the ball and, therefore, decided to add the runs to Karnataka's tally at the end of their batting effort. However, the umpire's call irked Rayudu and his teammates, who stood in the field following the match and started demanding for a "super over" despite Karnataka being adjudged as the eventual winners.