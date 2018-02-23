T20 league is a good platform for flourishing cricketers: Tendulkar

Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that the upcoming T20 Mumbai League would provide the aspiring cricketers an opportunity to express their talent.

Speaking at an event here, Tendulkar said, "Every aspiring child needs to have a platform to express his talent and this league is going to provide that opportunity."

Recently, Tendulkar was named the brand ambassador for the T20 Mumbai League - an intra-city cricket tournament organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

"All the youngsters are excited about it. I am extremely delighted that I am standing here as the ambassador of T20 Mumbai League," the former cricketer said.

"By playing in these leagues, even if you don't go and play the Ranji Trophy, you can still look after your family, and that is the most important thing for any individual. If you can look after your family, make it feel financially secure and be its backbone, it's the greatest feeling anyone can get. This is why I feel that this league is here to stay. It has opened many doors for youngsters, not just cricketers but also the support staff - coaches, physios, doctors, etc. A league is a package deal. A lot of things happen around it, and that's why I am excited about it."

The 44-year-old added, "I firmly believe that something like this was needed for Mumbai cricket. Mumbai cricket has always led Indian cricket and the numbers are the biggest proof."

The league will begin from March 11 at the icon Wankhede Stadium and six teams will be competing in it.

Representing the city pockets, the teams are - Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

Appreciating the efforts, Tendulkar said if one flourishes at leagues like this, then it can take them to greater heights.

Quoting example of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he said that nobody thought that it would become so big.

Tendulkar said, "It will be fantastic for youngsters especially because I can speak from my example with IPL. When IPL started nobody thought where it is today it will get there. But it is not just one-way traffic."