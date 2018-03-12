T20I is about playing with batsman's mind: Jaydev Unadkat

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat believes that the T20Is, the shortest format of cricket is all about how a bowler can play with the mind of a batsman.

"Various are the most important part of this form of the game. It is about playing with the batsman's mind and to do that variations are the most important key," Unadkat said on eve of India's match against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy.

It will be India's second encounter with Sri Lanka after suffering a five-wicket loss to the hosts in the first match of the tournament.

The Men in Blue, however, bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match.

Talking about the winning strategy, he further said, "We have been seeing in the last matches those batsmen are going really hard in the power plays. So it is up to us how to find a way to play with their mind and not to give them bowls to their strength and get hit."

"We should not allow the batsman to pre-meditate the shot. That's how we are going to try and be successful against them," he added.

Talking about his India comeback, Unadkat said, " It is exciting to think about the times coming up. I was waiting for this opportunity since I started playing cricket. Whatever opportunities I have got, I tired t do as well as I could, but there is always a room for improvement."

"For me next few months will be about improving my game and evolving as a bowler. You have to keep on improving your game as international cricket is all about that only," he said.

India will face Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation Nidahas Twenty20 Cup on Monday.

