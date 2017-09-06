Tahir humiliated, expelled by Pakistan High Commission in Birmingham

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is also a part of the Faf du Plessis-led World XI side, has claimed he and his family was humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission, when he attempted to apply for a visa for the upcoming T20 series between the two sides.

Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old spinner revealed that he had to initially wait for five long hours before he was humiliated and expelled by the staff, eventually leading to the conclusion of the office hours.

"Me and my family were humiliated and expelled from the Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get a visa to play the World XI in Pakistan," Imran wrote on Tuesday.

"It was only after the intervention of [Pakistan] High Commissioner Ibn-e-Abbas who instructed the staff that we were issued visas. It's an irony that a Pakistani-origin South African cricketer, intending to play in World XI [I] was treated so miserably." Clarifying the allegations, the Pakistan High Commission in London revealed that Tahir was assisted by consulate staff and that the issue had occurred as the leg-spinner and his family members held South African passports which required "additional processes". The High Commission further informed that the time was taken in issuing visas, because of non-filling out of four applications, non-availability of supporting documents and additional processing required in respect of visas for holders of a third country. Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/VByiqV4oFh — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) September 4, 2017 "The visa applications are handled by Gerry's but, as a special case, his applications were directly accepted by the consulate. It may be noted that the normal visa-processing time is five working days," the Dawn quoted the Pakistan High Commission, as saying. "When the High Commissioner came to know about the matter, he immediately intervened and gave a necessary approval after which the visas were issued the same day," it added. Later, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also responded to the Pakistan-born cricketer's complaint before vowing that the action would be taken against those responsible. "Imran sorry to read your post. We will have this investigated and action will be taken against those responsible." Iqbal tweeted. The two sides are slated to play the three-match T-20 Independence Cup.The first two T-20Is will be played on September 12 and 13, and the final game will be played on September 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.