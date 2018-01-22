Team India hints at recalling Rahane for Jo'burg Test

Image Courtesy: BCCI

After missing out on the first two Tests at Cape Town and Centurion, Ajinkya Rahane may make the Playing XI for the final match in Johannesburg, starting Wednesday.

Rahane padded up and lined up along with skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya during a net session at the New Wanderers Stadium.

India had lost the first Test in Cape Town by 72 runs and they were beaten in the second match at Centurion by 135 runs

Kohli had been under fire for Rahane's omission from the first two matches of the series.

One of the most successful Indian batsmen overseas in recent years, vice-captain Rahane was not picked for Cape Town and Centurion Tests, with the Indian team management instead preferring to go with limited overs specialist Rohit Sharma on "current form". Sharma's failure to live up to the expectations and the Indian batting's inability to stand up to the South African pace attack in the preceding matches attracted widespread criticism, leading to a fiery press conference in the aftermath of the series loss in Centurion.

Even in the face of back-to-back humiliating defeats, the Indian team management, led by skipper Kohli, remained defiant on team selection.

However, if Sunday's practice session at the Wanderers was any indication, there is a possibility of Rahane being drafted back into the playing XI for the inconsequential third Test starting on Wednesday.

Even after the routine batting and fielding sessions ended, Kohli and Rahane went back into the nets for an extended session. They were the last ones to walk out of a nearly four-hour-long training session, reported news agency PTI.

While Pandya opened up with some big hits as per his natural style of play, both Kohli and Rahane looked solid against pacers.

