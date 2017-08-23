Team India on the lookout for a lethal left-arm pacer

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

India have struggled to fill the void left by the departure of Zaheer Khan, though veteran left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra despite his injuries has done commendably in the shortest format. Besides Nehra, the other left-armers Jaydev Unadkat, Barinder Sran and Aniket Chaudhary haven't been up to the mark.

In his second stint as the bowling coach of the national fold, Bharat Arun expects better communication with A team chief coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey to find that one good left-arm fast bowler that Team India needs.

"I have just come into this role so definitely we will be speaking to the coaches of the A team and I guess there needs to be information that needs to be shared for us to make best use of bowlers coming in. We have wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. So, if we can get even one good left-arm fast bowler it will go well for the side," Arun told reporters on Wednesday.

"If you look at the bowling unit as a whole there has been tremendous improvement since the last couple of years. But looking ahead to the 2019 World Cup, we will need to have back up options for every bowler that we have. There are enough bowlers in our country to provide that bench strength," he added.

Hardik Pandya, who is developing into a reliable pace option for India too earned the praise of the bowling coach.

"If you look at Hardik, he works up very good speeds and bowls 135-plus consistently. He wants to bowl those full 10 overs. And he does understand that to bowl those 10 overs he needs to work harder and become more skilful. He is not afraid of trying different things. So my job is a lot easier to be working with somebody like Hardik who wants to upgrade on his skill," the former Tamil Nadu medium pacer said.

Arun explains that any bowler, who works on the feedback provided by him needs to perfect that in practice before using it in the match.

"It depends on what the bowler is capable of doing. Not only their actions but also what is easier for them to do. So it is my job to understand that and give them the right feedback. Each bowler takes a little while to be able to do that in a match, you need to put in some hours of practice and you need to perfect that in practice before you are able to put that skill in the match," he added.

Monitoring the workload of bowlers is also another aspect that bowling coach and the team management has to look into.

"Fast bowling is about 50 percent fitness and 50 percent on your skill. So to remain fit, to bowl fast over a period of time, you have to be extremely fit and that's one thing that we are emphasizing on," he said.

"It is important that we monitor the workload of the bowlers. You take into account not only what they do in practice but also what they do in the matches and you keep their workloads pretty ideal. That's the key to workload management," he signed off.

With Agency inputs

