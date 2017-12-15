Team India players are likley to get 100 per cent salary hike

A salary bonanza awaits Indian cricketers. If media reports are to be believed the Team India members are set for a huge pay hike the coming season.

Reportedly, the top players may apply to some of the domestic cricketers too.

The Times of India reports that the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court is working on a formula to add Rs. 200 Crore to the existing corpus of Rs. 180 Crore in this season to provide the hike for the upcoming season.

TOI further reports that the COA is close to working out the proportion to be given to the senior and junior teams, which will be presented to the BCCI general body for ratification.

Also see: Kohli, Dhoni to discuss pay hike with BCCI It may be recalled that India captain Kohli, former skipper MS Dhoni and coach Ravi Shastri too batted for a salary hike. Also see: Vinod Rai confirms meet with Kohli, Dhoni over pay hike Kohi, who made Rs. 5.5 Crore from 46 matches in 2017 may earn more tha Rs. 10 Crore per year in emoluments from the BCCI which is looking at changing the allocation for different categories of cricketers. And that excludes the income that the top cricketers make from IPL and endorseements. 26 per cent of BCCI revenue is split in three ways. 13% for international players 10.6% for domestic players and the rest for women and junior cricketers. The COA is certain that the increase in income from IPL and the new media rights from home matches will leave BCCI with huge profits and "the board is hoping to come up with a perfect salary formula too," according to a source quoted by TOI.