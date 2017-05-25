Team India take off after watching 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Mumbai: Scores of stars from Bollywood and cricket fraternity recently attended the premiere of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.
Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and John Abraham were spotted at the red carpet of the screening.
Actress Anushka Sharma was accompanied by Team India captain Virat Kohli and the two were seen posing for pictures with the Master Blaster and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.
The entire squad of Team India, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, also attended the screening of the much-awaited movie before leaving for England to take part in the Champions Trophy 2017.
Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, its a great story by the great man @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/8v0ic0cI5z- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 24, 2017
Sachin- A billion dreams!#MasterBlasterspremiere-Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2017
All the best!pic.twitter.com/FY6lNlnsHA
thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HvrLHwh0Qz-ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) May 24, 2017
Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him pic.twitter.com/opyLsqojEN-Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 24, 2017
Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Efky1ML8hI-K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 24, 2017