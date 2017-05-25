Team India take off after watching 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Mumbai: Scores of stars from Bollywood and cricket fraternity recently attended the premiere of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and John Abraham were spotted at the red carpet of the screening.

Actress Anushka Sharma was accompanied by Team India captain Virat Kohli and the two were seen posing for pictures with the Master Blaster and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.