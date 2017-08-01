Team India to play a record 23 matches between Sept & Dec: Reports

Team India's already hectic cricket schedule is set to reach new heights. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is set to play a record 23 matches between September and December this year.

During this period, the BCCI is likely to give the green signal to two new venues -- Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Barsapara in Assam. These two venues are in consideration to host Test matches during the home series against Sri Lanka.

A decision on the schedule and venues will be taken by BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee in Kolkata on Wednesday.

According to media reports, a BCCI office-bearer, who didn't want to be officially quoted has revealed that India are set to play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Australia from September-end to mid-October. "There are a whopping 23 International matches at home. Three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals. Each and every venue in India will be covered. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have got Test status. Both are vying for Test matches. Most of the bigger centres want either a T20 International or ODIs," a BCCI official told news agency PTI. Australia series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand. The series against the Black Caps Kiwis will begin late in October and conclude in the first week of November. India's home season will end in December with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka. Kohli and his boys will then head for their tour of South Africa.