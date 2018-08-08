Tendulkar's inspirational advice to India skipper Kohli

London: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged skipper Virat Kohli to continue his brilliant batting exploits and let his heart "guide the way", as an under-pressure Indian team prepares for the second Test at the Lord's, after losing the five-match series opener at Edgbaston.

Kohli emerged the lone batting star for the visitors in the 31-run loss at Edgbaston, with scores of 149 and 51, which also led him to topple banned Australian batsman Steve Smith from the No.1 Test spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

In the midst of all the criticism from various quarters for failing to guide India to a win in the opener, Kohli, however, attained the career-best No.1 Test ranking and the first time that any Indian batsman had achieved the feat since Tendulkar himself in 2011.

"I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

"Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way.

"Along the way there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow," the batting icon added.

Tendulkar, however, warned the 29-year-old against any complacency, now that he has scored his maiden Test hundred in England.

"I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough," Tendulkar said.

"You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him.

"The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get 10 wickets, but batters can go on and go, so don't be satisfied, just be happy," he said.