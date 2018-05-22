Thala Dhoni roars his 2019 intent in style

Before IPL 2018, there were many who were questioning legend MS Dhoni's place in the national team and whether he was the right choice for the 2019 ODI World Cup. But now no matter what happens from here on, nobody will have any doubts of Thala's role in next year's premier tournament.

India requires Dhoni the attacking batsman who can win almost anything at the last moment. India requires Dhoni the quick wicket-keeper who still looks like an accurate teenager behind the stumps. India requires Dhoni the brain who can advise national captain Virat Kohli and give ace guidance to our bowlers behind the stumps.

This was all too evident when Dhoni hit the winning run (the ultimate cliche) in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to ensure that Chennai Super Kings would enter the playoffs no matter what. The target was stiff at 180 but Dhoni's unbeaten 20 helped get that in the end quite easily.

Of course, the man of the day was Ambati Rayudu who hit a scintillating century, but when you look at the larger picture for Indian cricket, it was yet another Dhoni gem.

Dhoni now has made more than 400 runs in IPL 2018 at an astonishing average of 103.3 (by far the highest in the current tournament) at a superlative strike rate of 162.6, which is still higher than the likes of Chris Gayle and Kohli this season.

Dhoni is peaking as an attacking batsman. His leadership skills are intact. He still has a lot to offer to his team, players and captain, said CSK batting coach Aussie Michael Hussey of him this season, "My observations are he's (Dhoni) got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He's unbelievably quick."

"He's such an important player for the team. He's a fantastic keeper, has been in unbelievably good form with the bat, probably the best I've seen him play for quite a few years." Not bad for a 36-year-old so-called 'has been' whom many thought should make way for a younger wicket-keeper. Don’t forget that in the YoYo fitness test, he regularly beats most of the youngsters!

Forget the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni looks good for even the 2020 T20 World Cup and many IPL tournaments beyond that. The three half-centuries that Dhoni has scored in IPL 2018 have been brutal: 79*(44), 70*(34) and 51*(22).

Even earlier this year, when Dhoni hit the winning shot in the Durban ODI against Kagiso Rabada, probably the best fast bowler in the world, it ended South Africa's 17 run home winning and was our first series win with the Proteas. When it comes to victory, India still needs Dhoni!

In IPL also he continued to surprise when he used 8 overs of finger spin to choke the famous Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up. In form South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir cooled his heels in the dugout while Harbhajan Singh and Sir Ravindra Jadeja gave just 40 runs in 8 overs and took 5 wickets. RCB folded for an abysmal 127.

Dhoni doesn't believe in bad luck. He knows how to change his own fortunes. He simply shrugged off CSK's two-year ban and pretended that they had never even gone in the first place. They now have 8 wins in 12 matches and with a little bit of luck could have been even better placed, losing a few close matches.

Dhoni's fighting spirit is mind-boggling as was seen in the match with Kings XI Punjab match where he made a furious unbeaten 79 off 44 with a bad back. He even needed treatment during his innings and joked that he needed his hands to make the runs and not his back! In the end, he hit six sixes and five fours.

That's the vintage fighting Dhoni who rubs his never die attitude on his entire team that we all know of.

Kohli may look woefully out of touch in RCB.

Rohit Sharma may have looked in disastrous touch in the first half of IPL.

But together with veteran Dhoni, Team India's good luck charm, we look to be quite the favorites for the 2019 ODI World Cup to be held in England, our luckiest country outside India.

If Thala decides to retire after the 2019 tournament, let's hope he roars and goes out in style!

The author is a Bangalore-based journalist and blogger. He blogs here