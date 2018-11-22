The ICC Women's World T20: Striking off the odds

The ICC Women's World T20 kick-started from November 9, raising the excitement bars of cricket enthusiasts around the world. The tournament is hosted by defending champions, West Indies, and showcases the progress the women's game has achieved in the past few years.



India entered the world cup standing fifth in the ranking. In fact, at the very first match, India comfortably defeated New Zealand with an unbeaten combination of bowling and Skipper Harmanpreet's century. The first match gave food for thought to all cricket match analysts as to what to expect from the upcoming matches.





The performances of the favorites of the tournament - Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa-and a less favorite West Indies have already made the cricket match predictions take a lot of turns. Match results are showing some predictions go right while others are making us think of taking new bets on the upcoming teams that are performing well and showing winning streaks. These include India and West Indies, who defeated the favorites New Zealand and South Africa, making their positions stronger in the tournament.



As per cricket match predictions, experts have very high stakes on Australia as they have played out standing matches with New Zealand and Pakistan last October. With Healy in top form and five half centuries last month, she is surely a player to put your bets on.



The second-ranked T20 team in women's cricket, New Zealand has some of the most experienced players. Sophie Devine, their key player, had scored four ODI tons since taking on her vice-captaincy responsibilities. The team has a wonderful batting lineup with players such as Green, Satterthwaite, Martin, and Watkin.



England is one of the strong contenders to the title of Champions. The team has a lot of all-rounders to call upon. Players like Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, and Danielle Wyatt hold the batting order, while the bowling ground stands strong with Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt. Moreover, England's fielding is world-class.



South Africa have never been in a better form and placed so correctly in the tournament. Led efficiently by Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp, this team has the ability to make a run for the top at this event. Lizelle Lee is a player to watch out for and move your bets on.



India has some of the youngest players on this tournament. Many a



The cricket match predictions are still on as the tournament has just started and is gaining momentum. We are all looking forward to the upcoming games.





