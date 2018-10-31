The making of Virat Kohli's first sneaker with PUMA, one8 Basket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped his first sneaker collaboration with global sportswear brand PUMA earlier this week.

Grabbing the country and fans by storm, PUMA has released a special video that gives a glimpse into the making of the one8 Basket. Tailored specially for Indian consumers, the video was unveiled by Virat on his Instagram account/handle.

In a candid video, for the first time ever, you see Virat's creative side where he's actually sketching the shoe. Created by Street Style Spotlight, the video has been executed flawlessly.

It shows Virat in conversation with PUMA team, picking the detailing for the shoe and even creating the designs. In the video, Virat walks you through the detailing he has incorporated, the thought behind the logo placement and the inspiration behind the design of the shoe.

Taking inspiration from a game that he loves, Virat tells you how his first sneaker collaboration features aesthetic influences from cricket. Further translating his passion for cricket into design he gives an up-close view of the gold stitching on the premium leather upper inspired by the stitches on a cricket ball.

Even the perforations on the shoe are inspired by the perforations in his batting gloves. Inspired by the test cricket ensemble, Virat knew the sneaker definitely had to be available in a white color way. Black is Virat's go to color, it is one of his favorites. The one8 basket has been adapted in classic black to create a truly timeless sneaker.

Bringing together two big brands, Virat has worked very closely with PUMA through the entire creative process, carefully curating design and detailing to create a new interpretation of this timeless classic with his unique stamp. The PUMA Basket's classic and minimalistic silhouette is the perfect choice for Virat's first sneaker collaboration. His personal style is reflected in the timeless silhouette and the classic colours he has selected for the shoe - black and white.

Created for those who live in their sneakers, the PUMA one8 Basket is just as comfortable as it is fashionable. The classic basket silhouette makes it a very versatile unisex shoe that can be worn by anyone with any outfit.

PUMA's concept behind the video is to showcase how closely Virat was involved in the entire creative process of one8 Basket.

