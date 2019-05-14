'There are a lot of times Dhoni goes wrong but then you can't say that to him'

Mumbai: The old adage goes "to err is human..." and it is often believed that former India skipper M.S. Dhoni, one of the best thinkers in the game of cricket, is beyond mistakes when it comes to strategising and calling the game on the pitch. However, there are times when even Dhoni falters, as teammate Kuldeep Yadav reveals.

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep joked on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards here on Monday.

The left-arm chinaman, however, said that Dhoni doesn't like to talk much during the game and puts forward his views between overs only when he feels it is required. "He doesn't speak much. He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," added Kuldeep. Dhoni, regarded as one of the best finishers in the modern day cricket, has led India during their successful campaigns at the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. Under his leadership, India also attained the top spot in ICC Test Rankings. While his team Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians in the final of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Dhoni was himself in fine form right through the tournament and amassed 416 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 134.62. And if India are to stay true to the favourites tag and win this year's World Cup in England and Wales, Dhoni will have a major role to play in ensuring that the young Indian bowling attack gets the right guidance in trying situations.