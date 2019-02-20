Tickets to go on sale for Women’s World T20 on one-year-to-go milestone

Dubai: Tickets for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 will go on sale to the public on February 21, coinciding with one-year-to-go until the start of the tournament.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women’s T20 cricket will take place across Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020, starting with defending champions and hosts Australia take on India under lights at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The women’s tournament will also feature blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5.

The final will be played at the MCG on March 8, International Women’s Day, presenting a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture.

ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 local organising committee CEO Nick Hockley said, “World Cups do not come around very often, and 2020 is a year when fans across Australia and around the world can be part of not just one, but two World Cups, starting with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is now only a year away.

”“We have made sure that tickets to all matches are accessibly priced, so that families and friends can join together and experience this once-in-a-generation event.

With its world class venues, wonderful host cities, its passionate, knowledgeable and diverse fans, the standalone Women’s T20 World Cup is a unique opportunity for Australia to set a new benchmark on the global stage. We encourage everyone to get their tickets early and be part of it,” the CEO added.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, “With just a year to go until we embark on our most ambitious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, I am delighted to see tickets going on-sale to the public at such accessible prices. ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of players and fans around the world.”

“I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of cricket will turn out in force to see the world’s best players go head to head and break a world record in the process,” he added.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played at eight venues in six Host Cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.The women’s tournament will feature action-packed festivals of cricket during the Group Stage, firstly in Perth (WACA Ground), followed by Canberra (Manuka Oval), Melbourne (Junction Oval) and Sydney (Sydney Showground Stadium), with five Group Stage matches to be played in each Host City.

Warm-up matches will take place between February 16 and February 20 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, with each preparation hub venue hosting five matches. Hosts Australia will feature in matches at both preparation hubs.