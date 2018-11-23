Tim Paine backs Finch for opening role in Adelaide Test

Australian captain Tim Paine has praised right-hand batsman Aaron Finch, along with Victoria player Marcus Harris, ahead of their first Test against India as the opening batsman.

Terming Harris as an "excellent player", Paine said that the Victoria batsman has improved a lot and has an attacking form of the game.

"I think if Finchy plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order. If they're the two we go with, I'm totally comfortable with that," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

"I've always thought Marcus Harris was an excellent player, even when he was playing for WA. I think his defence has improved a lot and he's had that really good attacking game and can score very quickly. So I think his game is pretty well suited to Test cricket," he added. Asserting that next round of Sheffield Shield matches will be helpful in tackling the conditions at Adelaide, the wicket-keeper batsman said that it is good to have a lot of playing options in the team. "We've got Mitch Marsh in the side at six at the moment. If conditions dictate and you only need four bowlers, you could play all of the batsmen and shuffle the order around," he said. "It's important we've got lots of options. Clearly, this next Shield round is really important for a number of guys," he added. India and Australia are slated to play their First Test from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.