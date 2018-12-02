Tim Paine backs pacers to 'trouble' Virat Kohli

Australian skipper Tim Paine is banking upon his fact bowling attack to "trouble" top-ranked Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of their upcoming first Test beginning December 6.

Paine said that if their pacers play purely on the skills then they have the capacity to tackle Kohli. Cautioning his side against being too emotional on the field, he said that they need to be mindful of their game so that the plans could be executed well.

"I think our fast bowling attack . if they play purely on skill, they're going to trouble him. At times when we get too emotional, we can lose our way a little bit. So it's a really fine line, Cricket.com.au quoted Paine, as saying.

"There's going to be times when they're going to get a bit fiery, I'm sure. But we need to be mindful of keeping ourselves calm enough so we can execute our skills as well," he added. Speaking about the verbal altercations on the ground, the wicket-keeper batsman said that their behaviour would depend on the situation on the field. He, however, added that the players should behave in a way that "suits them." "He's (Kohli) certainly someone who, from what I've seen, enjoys getting into that sort of stuff. We'll just play it by ear; if there's a time when we think we need to have a word with him, I'm sure we will. If there are other times when we feel like we're bowling well against him and are troubling him, then you don't have to do it. It's just about picking your time and picking your moment and doing what the team requires," Paine said. "I think it's important that guys play the way that suits them. If you're someone who likes to get into a contest one-on-one with someone like Virat, then go for your life. But I don't think it needs to be over the top and I don't think guys who aren't normally like that need to start doing it," he added. Kohli has scored runs with an average of 62 in the last eight Test matches that he has played in Australia.