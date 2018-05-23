'Tired' AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

Pretoria: Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers sprang a surprise on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

"I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over," de Villiers said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I had my time and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision, I thought long and hard about it and I wanted to retire while still playing decent cricket. After fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels the right time to step aside.

"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in green and gold it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, my coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support all these years," he further said.

The 34-year-old batsman said 'the time is right' for him to hang up his boots, bringing a close to a sterling 14-year career, which saw him finish with a staggering 20,014 international runs (8765 in Tests, 9577 in ODIs and 1672 in T20Is).

Thanking his fans for the support, de Villiers, who averaged over 50 in both Tests and ODIs, made it clear that he had no plans of moving out and playing overseas.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

"It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding," he said.

"I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas," he concluded.

Reacting to the announcement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) President Chris Nenzani congratulated de Villiers for his contribution and added that his presence in the team would be missed.

"AB is one of the all-time greats of South African cricket who has thrilled spectators around the world with his sheer brilliance, coupled to his ability to innovate and take modern day batting in all three formats but particularly in the white ball ones to new levels," he said in a statement.

"What is probably more important is the inspiration he has been to his team mates whether playing at international or domestic level and the wonderful role model he has been to all our aspiring youngsters.

"It goes without saying that he is going to be greatly missed wherever international cricket is played. We thank him for the contribution he has made to South African cricket and specifically to make the Standard Bank Proteas world leaders and we wish him and his family everything of the best in his future endeavours," he added.

Here are a few reactions:

One of the world's finest and most versatile batsmen, retires today. He's played brilliantly till now and the world will surely miss seeing him on the field. @ABdeVilliers17 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2018

The world of cricket will definitely miss you, @ABdeVilliers17! Loads and loads of love from all of us in India. Enjoy your second innings. #TopMan #Mr360 #Superman — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 23, 2018

Must admit to being a bit shocked by @ABdeVilliers17 decision to quit all international cricket. We knew it was coming but I thought he would give the World Cup another shot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

An inspiration to millions, and one of the greatest to have come from South Africa. @ABdeVilliers17 retired a true legend! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 23, 2018

Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on a glorious Cricket career. You enriched the game with your ability, presence and mannerisms and will continue to be a role-model for aspiring cricketers. Wish you a very happy post-retirement life. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2018

@ABdeVilliers17 It was a pleasure to have been involved in many battles with you on the international stage. A true South African legend. #Superman — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 23, 2018

One of the all time greats of the game, many congratulations #ABDevilliers on an outstanding career. The Federer of Cricket, the most loved cricketer on the planet. Wish you the best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/WEuHEdbuQy — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 23, 2018

Takes a gentleman to know when enough is enough. Was an absolute pleasure to follow your career. Now go find something difficult to do! Well done AB! @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/ld0tafzhk9 — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) May 23, 2018

Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world pic.twitter.com/uA7CBlYE9F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2018

We don’t categorise @ABdeVilliers17 as an all rounder; but to my mind he must rank as the finest all round athlete on a cricket field in recent times; probably could have been a top class bowler too if he really worked at it.. we will all miss him #ABdeVilliers — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 23, 2018

Mr. 360, @ABDeVilliers17, is retiring from international cricket. For your viewing pleasure, we revisit when he smashed 29 off a Rashid Khan over at #WT20 in 2016! #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/Kw4JuNNx5Z — ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2018

England captain @root66 has been paying tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 who’s today announced his international retirement.#bbccricket pic.twitter.com/FR19YeQYBB — Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 23, 2018

Thank you @abdevilliers17 for being a big brother to me. I've learnt a great deal from you. The whole cricketing world and the fans will miss your magic. Thank you for the unlimited entertainment that you've given all of us. Won't be another one like you Mr.360 #wewillmissuABD pic.twitter.com/prjEoHQxQz — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 23, 2018

Congratulations on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17 . It was great playing with you. All my best wishes to you for the life ahead. — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 23, 2018

I can proudly say that i am born in AB de Villiers era and i saw him to scored fastest 100!! I am very lucky human being to saw a alien to play the game of cricket..There is nothing that he can not do..He is from another planet..A true Legend!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9gqpdOcqAh — Ali Asgar Lakhani (@AliAsgar_42) May 23, 2018

One of my most cherished wickets! :) Most of the times it was a massive challenge getting you out. Congratulations on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/jezZ1kwDCw — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 23, 2018

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device