Top 10 underdogs of IPL 2018

Everyone expected the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and maybe even Chris Gayle to shine with the bat. We could have guessed that Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya would be somewhere among the top. Or that Sunil Narine could easily have become the best all-rounder.

But IPL 2018 could probably be called the year of the underdog when so many new and old players came to the limelight and surprised the fans with their extra performance. A look at 10 of them…

Captain Courageous!—With the likes of Aussie legends Steve Smith and David Warner stepping down after the recent match-fixing scandal, many were surprised when Sunrisers Hyderabad sprung the surprise picking the Kiwi for the leadership role.

One must say that SRH was an imbalanced team, but Williamson did not let it show. He backed the bowlers all the way to final and had Williamson not been there one could conjecture that SRH mightn’t even have reached the last four.

The captaincy did not get to his batting. In fact, it made him better. He had three century partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan including an unbeaten 176 against Delhi Daredevils and ended up with 735 runs, the clear winner for the Orange Cap.

The fictional Khuda Gawah character played by Amitabh Bachchan, is now not the only Badshah from Afghanistan in Indian minds. Just 19, Rashid took IPL 2018 by storm and is sure to start a bidding war in 2019.

He ended up with 21 wickets, in joint second place in the season and his economy rate was a stingy 6.73, the best amongst top 10 bowlers in terms of wickets. Of course, his moment came in the Qualifier with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rashid walked in at 134-6 in 17.5 overs when SRH was looking to fold within 160. His astonishing 34 off 10 saw the target boosted to 175. Then when at 87-1 KKR seemed to be running away with the match, Rashid affected a run out and followed it up with three wickets, an economy rate of 4.75 and two catches. Howzzat!

Coming of age: The batting backbone of Delhi Daredevils, he could well had the Orange Cap had DD reached the final stage. He ended up with 684 runs and more importantly at a strike rate of 173.6, the highest among the top 10 batsmen in terms of runs.

His top score was an unbeaten 128, studded with 15 fours and 7 sixes. He also went ballistic in the winning match against Rajasthan Royals where he blasted a 69 off 29 with 7 fours and 5 sixes in his brief but effective stay at the crease.

Pant got two series awards: Emerging Player of the Year and The Season’s Most Stylish Player.

Outshining CSK stalwarts—It’s very difficult to be the top scorer in a team which boasts of hitters like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and of course MS Dhoni. Shane Watson thanks to a tremendous century in the final ended up with 555 runs. Rayudu had 602. He deservedly hit the winning boundary that got CSK their third title.

Coming out of the shadows: Karthik has been living in the shadows for too long, but he finally came of age. It probably started with the final two overs that won us the Nidahas Trophy earlier this year. His 29(8) and last ball match-winning performance was fantastic.

In IPL 2018, Karthik scored close to 500 runs, led KKR admirably to the Top 4 in the tables and finally had the most dismissals for a wicket-keeper—18, as against Dhoni’s 14.

Purple Cap—Kings XI Punjab failed to make it to the playoffs at which stage Tye had 24 wickets. After the final, the closest anyone could come was 21 wickets.

You may remember the KXIP-RR bidding war pushed Jaydev Unadkat to get Rs 11.5 crores. KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta needn’t have worried losing him as long as she had Tye. Unadkat ended up with 11 wickets.

The backbone of SRH: SRH reached the final on the stint of their bowling and Rashid became a household name after that. Shakib Al Hasan (14 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9) also helped. But Kaul quietly matched Rashid’s tally of 21 wickets.

Future captain—When Gautam Gambhir stepped down after losing 5/6 DD matches; Iyer was thrust into the limelight. Iyer managed to win half of the remaining matches but it simply wasn’t enough, but he still led his team with dedication.

The captaincy didn't affect the batting and Iyer scored 411 runs, the high point being his knock of 93* off 40 balls (with 10 sixes) in his very first match as captain.

Outshining Rohit—For the first time in his entire IPL career, Rohit Sharma failed to cross 300 runs in a season. That MI had any chance of making to the Top 4 at any stage was thanks to Yadav. He scored 512 runs and was the top scorer for MI in many a match.

The only fifer—The best bowling in the tournament came from Rajpoot for KXIP against eventual table toppers SRH: 4-0-14-5.

To give just 14 runs in 4 overs is a rarity in T20 cricket and Rajpoot managed it with a fifer too. What's more, his first 4 wickets included the entire SRH top order: Williamson, Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey. SRH were 27-3 at one stage.