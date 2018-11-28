Tour game: First day's play washed out in Sydney

Image Courtesy: @BCCI

The first day's play of the tour game between Indians and Cricket Australia XI was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Rains, yet again, spoiled Team India's practice game as inclement weather washed out the opening day's play.

Reportedly, a couple members of the Indian support staff had visited the ground to assess conditions earlier in the morning. Apparently, the team didn't arrive at the ground owing to poor weather conditions.

Even a brief stoppage around 1 pm local time didn't help as the ground was soaking wet. With toss rescheduled for 3.20 pm local time, the groundsmen worked hard to get the pitch and the outfield ready. However, at 3 pm local time, play was abandoned for the day. An half an hour extension is expected from day two onwards. Pouring! Grim chances of play here. pic.twitter.com/kgzfnFLx21 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2018 There is more rain forecast for Thursday morning but the weather is expected to clear from day two afternoon onwards. With Agency Inputs