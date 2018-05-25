Transfer Rumours: Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham after Mauricio Pochettino signs new contract

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur which opens the door for fresh arrivals at the club. With Tottenham set to break the transfer record to bring the hot prospect across England to White Hart Lane Wilfried Zaha, the Ivorian national has shown he is a talented winger with quite a few tricks up his sleeves.

The uphill task still remains to convince Crystal Palace to let go their star winger this summer and they will not let him go cheap. It is being reported that Spurs are willing to table an offer of 100 Million Euros to lure the starlet to White Hart Lane.

Also see: Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir to Anfield for 70 Million Euros Wilfried Zaha made his 1st senior team debut way back in 2010 for Crystal Palace before being transferred to Man United for an initial fee of 10 million euros which turned out to be the last transfer for Sir Alex Ferguson. After a failed 2013-14 season at Old Trafford he was loaned back to Crystal Palace for a season long loan before making a permanent switch to Palace in August 2014. It was initially reported that Liverpool & Chelsea have shown interest in acquiring the winger but nothing yet has materialized.