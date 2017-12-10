Triple H beats Jinder Mahal in WWE Live event

Image Courtesy: WWE

New Delhi: Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H, defeated former champion Jinder Mahal in the marquee clash of the WWE Live event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

In the final match of the event, Jinder and Triple H displayed their class and entertained the jam-packed stadium, which was rooting more for the Triple H.

Initially it was all Jinder. The Indo-Canadian boxer thrashed Triple H all over the ring but soon, the 48-year-old US player bounced back and started troubling the 31-year-old Jinder.

Triple H also displayed his signature moves. "Many people may criticize you, many people may hate you for no reason, but know this, you have EARNED my RESPECT!" - @TripleH to @JinderMahal​ at #WWEDelhi pic.twitter.com/JjUQ7ic8E6 — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2017 Jinder survived Triple H's finishing move once but at the end, the US player again came up with that move and sealed the match. Triple H grabbed and twisted Jinder's arms behind him and slammed him on to the mat to finish the match. After losing the match, when Jinder was walking, Triple H called him back to the ring and praised him. Triple H also said India is in good hands and despite criticism, the Indo-Canadian player has earned his respect. After a CLASSIC confrontation, the victorious @TripleH suggests that “India is in good hands with @JinderMahal.” #WWEDelhi pic.twitter.com/YzlbgZ7ADy — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2017 Mahal, on the other hand, thanked people in Punjabi and Hindi and promised that the next time WWE comes to India, he will be the champion. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device