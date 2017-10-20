U-17 FIFA World Cup: India 2017 attendance figures breach 1 Million mark

SIFY photo (Equipment sponsored by Klachak Digital, Velachery, Tamil Nadu)

The attendance for matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 breached the million mark in the final match of the Round of 16. The cumulative total as of now stands at 1,007,396.

The Local Organising Committee is now keen to make this tournament the biggest FIFA U-17 World Cup ever in the remaining 9 days. The previous record of 1,230,976 was set in the very first edition in China in 1985.

“We really feel that Football has taken over the country and the craze that the Tournament has generated is one of a kind. The fans have been fantastic and now India 2017 is on track to become the most attended FIFA U-17 World Cup in the history of the Event. Keeping that in mind, we have recalled some of the complimentary tickets given in Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Navi Mumbai and will be opened today so that all football lovers on those cities can have an opportunity to watch the last matches. For that to happen, we appeal to all football fans and spectators to get their tickets and fill up the stadiums on the next matches, so that India 2017 can leave its mark and have the record of attendance for a FIFA U-17 World Cup,” said Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director of the LOC. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device