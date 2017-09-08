U-17 World Cup: Nike launches kit as India gears up to create history

In just over a month, 24 of the best U17 teams from across the globe will descend on India to compete in the biggest global tournament for that age group. With over a billion dreams on their shoulders, the U17 India national team prepares to show the world what it means to PLAY FEARLESS.

Jackson Singh: “This is our moment; we want to tell the world that Indian football has arrived. As a team, we aren’t afraid of our opponents, we don’t get intimidated and we are ready to put everything on the line for our country.”

The U17 team will create history by being the first Indian national team ever to wear the India team colors at such a global tournament. Suresh Singh Wangjam said, "Being the first Indian team to play at tournament at this stature is an opportunity to show the world our brand of football." Inspired by the history and heritage of the Blue Tigers, the new Nike national team kit for India boosts of Nike's proprietary Dri-FIT technology that helps draw sweat away from the body to the exterior of the kits. In a new shade of blue, the kit features an orange stripe that runs the length of the kit and these expand when the players are in motion. These innovations help maximize ventilation and allow the players to perform at their best by remaining cooler, drier, and more comfortable. Sunil Chhetri, Indian national team captain said, "Over the years, I have witnessed the India national team kits evolve as the game has. As we continue our journey in the world of football, Nike's new innovations in the kit will certainly help the team on the field. The material is much lighter and the air truly flows through the jersey to keep us dry on the pitch." Source: AIFF