U-19 Asia Cup: Nepal stun defending champions India

An all-round performance from skipper Dipendra Singh Airee helped Nepal upset defending champions India in their Under-19 Asia Cup match in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Indian U-19 team, coached by Rahul Dravid, lost by 19 runs.

The historic win is Nepal's first-ever success against India in this age group.

After inviting Nepal to bat, India restricted the minnows to 185/8. Airee was Nepal's top-scorer with his 88.

Chasing 186, India were bundled out for 166 in 48.1 overs. Airee yet again starred with the ball picking up four wickets.

Nepal coach Binod Das was all praise for skipper Airee. "Defeating teams like India gives a positive message in terms of future of Nepali cricket," said Das, the former national team skipper, reported Kathmandu Post. India's U-19 coach Dravid too showered praise on Nepal, saying they deserved the victory on Sunday, which was their first win against India in 17 years since their first encounter during the U-19 World Cup in 2000. "All credit goes to Nepal for making a remarkable comeback in the game. On our part, we failed to capitalise on the good start. But we look forward to the next match (against Bangladesh) where we need to avoid a repeat of such mistakes," said Dravid.