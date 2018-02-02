U-19 WC: Patrick Rowe to replace Aaron Hardie in Australia squad

Image Courtesy: ICC

Wicket-keeper-batsman Patrick Rowe will replace all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the Australia squad for the Under-19 World Cup, confirmed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

U19 World Cup - Complete Schedule & Latest Results | Full Coverage

Hardie was himself a replacement for pace bowler Jason Ralston, who suffered a groin injury.

His replacement Rowe is a right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper. The replacement of a player in the tournament requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee of the tournament before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. Australia will play the Under-19 World Cup finals against India on Saturday. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device