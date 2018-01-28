U-19 World Cup: South Africa defeat Kiwis by 73 runs

Christchurch: Captain Raynard van Tonder and opener Matthew Breetzke notched superb hundreds as South Africa registered a comfortable 73-run victory over New Zealand in the Super League play-off semifinal for fifth place in the U19 Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

Van Tonder (117, 129b, 10x4, 1x6) and Breetzke (115, 132b, 8x4, 1x6) played brilliant individual knocks to add 231 runs for the second wicket in 37.3 overs, South Africa's highest partnership in the U19 Cricket World Cup history.

The result of the match between the two losing quarterfinalists gives South Africa a chance to play the winner of Sunday's match between Bangladesh and England on January 31, to decide the fifth place.

New Zealand will play the loser of Sunday's match a day earlier, on January 30, with the winner of that match finishing seventh in the tournament.

South Africa took control through van Tonder and Breetzke after electing to bat. The pair batted for a major part of the innings and the team total would have been more than the 284 for six that they managed, had they got a few good cameos down the order.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 211 with Dale Phillips (74) fighting it out without much support as South Africa's new-ball bowlers wreaked havoc.

The 17-year-old Gerald Coetzee finished with five for 32, which included the prized scalps of opener Jakob Bhula (0) and Finn Allen (6), both of who were caught behind.

Left-armer Akhona Mnyaka finished with two for 49 and had the satisfaction of accounting for a well-set Philips.

Brief scores: South Africa 284/6 (Matthew Breetzke 115, Raynard van Tonder 117; Matthew Fisher 2/59) against New Zealand 211 (Dale Phillips 74; Gerald Coetzee 5/32).

