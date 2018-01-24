U19 World Cup: Boyagoda stars with highest ODI score in Lanka's 311-run win

Image Courtesy: ICC

Christchurch: Sri Lanka crushed Kenya by 311 runs in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 at the Under-19 World Cup here on Tuesday

Sri Lanka U-19s claimed the joint-second biggest win in the format ever as they progress to face Zimbabwe in the Plate semi-finals.

A brilliant batting performance from Sri Lanka saw them post 419/4 and recorded the highest U-19 ODI score in their history.

Hasitha Boyagoda (191), Nishan Madushka (60), Kamindu Mendis (53) scored handsomely to post a mammoth total.

In reply, Kenya were bundled out for 108. Hareen Buddila scalped four wickets while Nipun Malinga chipped in with two wickets.

In the second match, West Indies defeated Ireland by four wickets.

Half-centuries from Yadram (53) Emmanuel Stewart (50 off 67), Nyeem Young (55 not out off 33) and a fine knock of 46 from Kristan Kallicharan helped West Indies beat Ireland.

After posting 278/8, thanks to a 116-run stand between Ireland captain Harry Tector and Neil Rock, a poor display in the field meant it was all in vain.

West Indies' approach to the chase was typically belligerent and the batsmen outplayed the Ireland bowlers to chase down the total.

In another match, Australia edged past England by 31 runs.

Australia's Lloyd Pope took 8/35 -- the best figures in all ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cups -- to skittle out England for 96, defending a 127-run total in the process.

