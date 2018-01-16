U19 World Cup: Easy victories for England, Bangladesh

Image Courtesy: ICC

Queenstown (New Zealand): England and Bangladesh registered comfortable victories in their respective Group C matches at the ICC U19 World Cup on Monday.

England rode on superb batting by Will Jacks and Harry Brook to thrash Namibia by eight wickets at the Queenstown Events Centre here.

Batting first, Namibia could only manage a modest 196/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Jacks and Brook then produced a 130-run partnership to help England overhaul the target in just 24.1 overs.

Jacks remained unbeaten on 73 runs, with 12 boundaries an a six studding his 44-ball innings. Brook was not out on 59, hitting 12 boundaries over the course of his 48-ball stint in the middle.

The Namibia batsmen did reasonably well against the strong England bowling.

Their openers Jurgen Linde and Lohan Louwrens gave them a steady start before solid knocks from Sam Fouche, Petrus Burger and Nicol Loftie-Eaton helped overcome stagnation in the middle order.

But Namibia's inability to capitalise on a reasonable start proved costly in the end.

Leg-spinner Luke Hollman was the most successful among the England bowlers with figures of 3/41 in his 10 overs. Brook and Tom Scriven bagged two wickets each.

England had a steady start to their chase with their openers Savin Perera and Tom Banton scoring 55 runs between off eight overs.

Fast bowler Gerhard Lottering rekindled Namibian hopes with two wickets in back to back overs.

Banton was the first to go when he a delivery onto his stumps. Perera was dismissed in Lottering's next over when he mistimed a pull and was caught at square leg.

Brook and Jacks then came together to produced some attacking batting and carry England to victory.

The duo found the boundary in almost every over while the Namibia bowlers did not exactly help their team's cause by giving away 19 runs as extras.

Meanwhile in Christchurch, Bangladesh defeated Canada by 66 runs.

Batting first, Bangladesh rode on a century by Towhid Hridoy to post 264/8 in their 50 overs before dismissing Canada for 198.

Off-spinner Afif Hossain spearheaded the Bangladesh bowling with figures of 5/43.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh endured a rocky start as Canada pacer Faisal Jamkhandi sent back opener Pinak Ghosh and skipper Saif Hassan within the first eight overs.

Hridoy then strode in and proceeded to take control of the situation with a steady 122 off 126 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and a six along the way.

He produced a partnership of 62 runs with opener Mohammed Naim Sheikh, before the latter was dismissed by Canada off-spinner Rommel Shahzad.

Hridoy then added 111 runs along with Afif Hossain to put Bangladesh on a firm footing.

In reply, Canada were off to a slow start before losing wickets at regular intervals.

A steady 108-ball 63 by Arslan Khan was the lone bright spark in the Canadian batting effort as the rest of their batsmen failed to get going.

Brief scores:

Namibia: 196/9 in 50 overs (Shaun Fouche 44, Nicol Loftie-Eaton 36; Luke Hollman 3/41, Tom Scriven 2/30, Harry Brook 2/32) vs England: 198/2 in 24.1 overs (Will Jacks 73 not out, Harry Brook 59 not out; Gerhard Lottering 2/33).

Bangladesh: 264/8 in 50 overs (Hridoy 122, Afif 50; Jamkhandi 5/48) vs Canada: 198 in 49.3 overs (Arslan Khan 63; Afif Hossain 5/43).

