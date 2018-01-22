U19 World Cup: Kiwis beat Proteas to top Group A

U19 World Cup - Complete Schedule | Latest Standings | Full Coverage

Tauranga (New Zealand): New Zealand produced a strong all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 71 runs in a Group A match of the ICC U19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 279/8 in 50 overs.

Opener Rachin Ravindra was their highest scorer with 76 runs off 89 balls.

Dale Phillips played a crucial innings of 43 runs in the middle-order while Max Chu scored 35 later to help the Kiwis finish on a strong note.

In reply, the South Africans were bowled out for 208 runs in 46.2 overs.

Hermann Rolfes was their highest scorer with 108 runs while Jean du Plesis made 54.

The duo added 106 runs between them to help steady the innings after the Proteas lost their entire top order for just 76 runs within 22 overs.

But the rest of the South African batsmen failed to rise to the occasion with seven of them dismissed before reaching double figures.

Ravindra played a crucial role with his left arm spin, claiming figures of 4/32.

New Zealand finished at the top of Group A with six points after winning all their three first round matches.

The Proteas also qualified for the quarter-finals as they finished second in the group with four points from three matches.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 279/8 in 50 overs (Ravindra 76, Bhula 44, Phillips 43) vs South Africa 208 in 46.2 overs (Hermann Rolfes 108, Jean du Plessis 54; Rachin Ravindra 4/32) by 71 runs.

