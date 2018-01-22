U19 World Cup: Madhavere shines in Zimbabwe win

U19 World Cup - Complete Schedule & Latest Results | Full Coverage

Christchurch (New Zealand): Wesley Madhavere turned in an all-round performance as Zimbabwe crushed Namibia by seven wickets in an ICC U19 World Cup match here on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals right from the start and were dismissed for 113 runs in 40.1 overs.

Madhavere and pacer Nkosilathi Nungu notched up identical figures of 2/11 while Dion Myers also picked up a couple of wickets. Only four Namibian batsmen managed to reach double figures with Eben van Wyk posting 24 runs off 40 balls to be the top scorer. In reply, Zimbabwe rode on strong batting from Madhavere and Alistair Frost to overhaul the target in just 19.3 overs. Madhavere scored a quick 47 off 38 deliveries with seven hits to the ropes. Frost remained unbeaten with a steady innings of 30 runs which came off 57 balls. Brief scores: Namibia: 113 in 40.1 overs (Eben van Wyk 24, Gerhard Lottering 19; Wesley Madhavere 2/11, Nkosilathi Nungu 2/11) vs Zimbabwe: 114/3 in 19.3 overs (Wesley Madhavere 47, Alistair Frost 30 not out; Gerhard Lottering 1/19). Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device