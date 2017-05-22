Umar Akmal removed from Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad

Middle-order Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been recalled from England and has been removed from the Champions Trophy squad after he failed to clear a fitness test.

It is the second fitness test which Akmal failed within the span of two months.

"He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan as saying.

"So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements," he added.

Umar Amin and Haris Sohail are being considered as replacements by the selectors. However, it should be noted that both Amin and Sohail have not played ODIs for a few years. While, Amin's last match was in October 2014, Sohail played his last ODI in May 2015 in Lahore against Zimbabwe. "We had a set a fitness standard which isn't really a tough one to start with," said chief PCB selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said. "But he (Akmal) still didn't meet the average level. So whoever the player is, whatever his performance is like, we could not select him. Akmal being dropped is a reprimand and it's a major blow for any player. He is a good player, we needed him, but we had to take a decision," he added. Last week, the PCB had imposed a fine, besides issuing a warning to the right-handed batsman over misconduct during a domestic tournament last month. He was also involved in a spat with Junaid Khan during the Pakistan Cup. The Men in Green will lock horns with India in their first match of the Champions Trophy on June 4 in Birmingham, England.