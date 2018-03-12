Under-fire Shami ready to 'talk it out' with wife

A day after Mohammed Shami was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a domestic violence complaint filed by his wife, the pacer said he is ready to talk the issue out with his wife.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter. If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami told media here.

Shami has been charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

The fast bowler's wife Hasin Jahan had claimed that Shami was having extra-marital affairs and alleged that he abused her physically and mentally.

Reflecting, Shami said, "Past few days have been quite stressful. I have not eaten properly and the cricket practice has also come to a standstill."

He had earlier refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.

"I am tired of repeating myself again and again. I want all the allegations against me to be investigated thoroughly," Shami said.

Shami and Jahan tied the knot in 2014.

