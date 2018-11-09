Upcoming book charts history of women's cricket in India

New Delhi: From the days of pioneers like Diana Eduljee and Shantha Rangaswamy in the early 1970s to the stars of today like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, the story of women's cricket in India will be chronicled in an upcoming book.

Titled "The Fire Burns Blue: A History of Women's Cricket in India", the book is co-authored by Karunya Keshav and Sidhanta Patnaik, and published by Westland.

"This is the first comprehensive history of women's cricket that documents the entire gamut of the women's game starting from its humble beginnings, its spirited journey through its early years to the present-day when truly, the game has come of age. Written by two of India's most knowledgeable sports journalists as far as the women's game is concerned, this book also has a comprehensive statistics section and some rare photographs," Associate Editor of Westland, Karthik Venkatesh, said in a statement.

The book is said to provide an elaborate narrative of the game right from its origin to the present day. The publisher said that it will also present rare photographs that help in re-iterating the highs and lows of the early years of women's cricket. The book will arrive at the stands on November 30.