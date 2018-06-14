USA, Mexico, Canada to jointly host FIFA World Cup 2026

In a first, The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This comes after the trio's joint bid outperformed one placed by Morocco, thus helping the former secure the hosting rights for the mega event.

The 2026 edition will be Canada's debut hosting the great event, the second for the United States (first in 1994) and third for Mexico (after 1970 and 1986).

The 134 votes that the bid from the North Americans gathered in contrast to Morocco's 65 will have given the United States a much-needed boost with the disappointment of not having made it to Russia still hovering in their minds. Also, automatic qualification berths will mean they won't have to worry about it, reports Goal.

Despite suggestions that Morroco might have been favoured due to the controversial figure that United States President Donald Trump is, the bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico was always considered as the favourite throughout, the report said. Morocco was also boosted by the fact that the US-governed territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and US Virgin Islands had refrained from voting due to a perceived conflict of interest. "On behalf of our United Bid, thank you so very much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege, the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026," US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said. "The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor," he added.