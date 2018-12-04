Usman Khawaja's brother arrested over fake terrorism plot

Australian top-order batsman Usman Khawaja's brother, Arsalan Khawaja, was arrested by the counter-terrorism authorities over an alleged faked terrorism plot to kill senior national politicians including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his former deputy Julie Bishop.

Arsalan, who is charged with forgery and attempting to pervert justice, was arrested after a notebook which was found at the University of New South Wales (NSW) allegedly containing fabricated plans to carry out terror attacks in Australia.

Initially, the police had arrested Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen, a PhD student working at the University of NSW, as it was perceived that the book belonged to him. Nizamdeen was, however, released by the police after the script in the book did not match his handwriting.

Police have now nabbed Arsalan alleging that he created the notebook to settle personal scores with Nizamdeen over a woman.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said that they "regret" the circumstances which led to the arrest of Nizamdeen adding that he was set up in a "planned" and "calculated manner."

"We regret the circumstances which led to him being charged and the time he subsequently spent in custody. We feel very sorry for him and what happened to him," News.com.au quoted Willing, as saying.

"We believe (he was) set up in a planned and calculated matter . motivated in part by personal grievances," he added.

Usman Khawaja, who is preparing for the upcoming first Test against India at Adelaide, asked the media to respect his privacy of his family and refused to comment on the situation.

"It's a matter for the police to deal with. Out of respect for the process, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comments. I just ask you to please respect my privacy, and my family's privacy during this time," the cricketer said.

The Assistant Commissioner assured that there is no evidence to suggest any "ongoing threat to the community."