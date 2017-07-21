Vaas to guide Lankan pacers during India series

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday roped in pace great Chaminda Vaas as the specialist fast bowling coach for the series against India.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today (21) announced that ace paceman Chaminda Vaas has been drafted into the National side to guide the pace attack for the India tour of Sri Lanka," the board confirmed in a statement.

"The series opener takes place in Galle on July 26. The former new ball seamer has been at the helm of the National programme working with the feeder squads since August last year and joins the national team as specialist fast bowling coach ahead of the India tour," it added. Vaas replaces Champaka Ramanayake, who resigned after the series against Zimbabwe, citing "personal reasons" for ending a two-year stint. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device