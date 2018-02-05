Victorious U-19 India cricket squad arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai: Just-crowned U-19 ICC World Cup winners, the Indian team was welcomed in a grand manner at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here on Monday.

Senior officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) received the victorious team led by captain Prithvi Shaw at the airport.

Coached by batting great Rahul Dravid, the team landed at around 3 p.m. Supporters at the airport cheered the young heroes who thrashed Australia by eight wickets to win the title last Saturday.