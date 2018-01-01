Vidarbha clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Indore: Vidarbha clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy cricket title crushing Delhi by nine wickets on the fourth and penultimate day of their final at the Holkar Stadium here on Monday.

After conceding a 252-run first innings lead, Delhi were bowled out for 280 in their second innings, setting a target of merely 29 runs for Vidarbha.

Vidarbha lost only one wicket and took only five overs to chase down the target which gave them their first Ranji Trophy title.