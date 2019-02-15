Vihari becomes first batsman to score three successive Irani Cup hundreds

India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari has become the first player in the history of the Irani Cup to score centuries in three consecutive innings.

Having scored 183 in the 2017-18 season for Rest of India against Vidarbha, the Hyderabad lad has achieved the feat by scoring twin hundreds in the ongoing Irani Cup tie in Nagpur.

Once again playing for RoI against Ranji champions Vidarbha, Vihari scored 114 in the first innings and on Friday (Day 4 of the tie), brought up another century. His ton and a partnership of over hundred with his captain Ajinkya Rahane has put Rest of India in a commanding position to regain the Irani Cup.

Vihari is also just the second player to score twin centuries in an Irani Cup tie since Shikhar Dhawan did it for Rest of India in 2011. In the list of most Irani Cup hundreds, Vihari is now just behind Dilip Vengsarkar and Gundappa Viswanath, who have four hundreds to their name in this tournament. Vihari, who scored a fifty on Test debut against England at The Oval, now has 16 first-class centuries. After a not-so memorable tour of Australia, where he could manage just 111 runs in 5 innings with a best of 42, Vihari scored a 92 against England Lions for India A in January, but the sheer dominance that he has shown in Nagpur augurs well for the 25-year-old, who is trying to become a permanent fixture of India's Test side.