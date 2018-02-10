Vijay Hazare: Yuvraj hits fifty but Baroda pip Punjab

Bengaluru: Veteran Yuvraj Singh's quickfire half-century for Punjab went in vain after his side fell short by 25 runs in a rain-truncated Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match against Baroda here on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 168 in a 21-over-a-side match, Yuvraj belted a 36-ball 51, laced with seven fours and a six but failed to find enough support from the other batsmen as Punjab folded up for 142 in 20.5 overs.

Earlier put in to bat, Baroda rode on lower order bat Vishnu Solanki's unbeaten 49-ball 77, comprising eight fours and three sixes, to score 167/7.

In other Group A encounters, the Railways beat Assam by 35 runs while the third match of the group between Haryana and hosts Karnataka was abandoned due to a wet outfield. The Railways rode on a collective batting effort to reach 161 after being sent in to bat, but Assam failed to take advantage of batting in the second innings to be bowled out for a paltry 126.