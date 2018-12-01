Vijay hits ton, Rahul back in runs ahead of first Test

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul made a case for themselves to grab the openers slots in the absence of injured Prithvi Shaw, both returning with impressive knocks in the second innings of the Tour game against Cricket Australia XI on Saturday.



With a strong showing on the final day of the warm-up game Rahul and Vijay are expected to open for India in the Adelaide opener, when the 4-match Test series kicks off on December 6.



The 19-year-old Shaw was taken to hospital for scans after he rolled his left ankle when he tumbled over the rope during the third day of the warm-up contest on Thursday.





Vijay, who is making a comeback to the national fold after being dropped following a poor tour of England earlier this year, scored 129, his innings studded with 16 fours and five sixes.



The Tamil Nadu batsman, was also dropped for the home two-Test series against West Indies, smashed off-spinner Jake Carder for 26 in an over to reach his hundred.



Meanwhile, Rahul, who was dismissed for three in the first innings, bounced back with an entertaining 62, hitting eight fours and a six in his knock after an opening stand of 109.



