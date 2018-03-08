'Vile and disgusting', Warner slams de Kock for wife sledge

Australia vice-captain David Warner has finally revealed what transpired between him and South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock outside the Kingsmead dressing rooms during the fourth day of the first Test in Durban.

Warner has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct and fortunately escaped suspension and will play the second Test.

Speaking about the "vile and disgusting" personal sledge about his wife from de Kock, Warner said that he will defend his family but regretted how the entire incident was played out.

"I cop it left, right and centre, especially off the field from spectators and I'm used to that and it doesn't bother me," Warner said.

"But in a proximity of my personal space and from behind me, a comment that was vile and disgusting about my wife, and in general about a lady, was quite poor I felt. My emotional response was just something that I don't believe should have been said and I'll always stick up for my family and in that case my teammates as well," the Australia vice-captain added.

Warner had to be restrained by his teammates and when asked if his intention was to get involved in a physical exchange, he said, "I would have liked him to actually say the comment a little bit louder instead of just muttering it under his breath next to me and Tim Paine and then walking up the stairs and saying 'I didn't say anything' as soon as the rest of his team came out.

"At the end of the day, we're all men and if you're going to say something you look at someone in the eye and say it."

Reports having been doing rounds that Warner mentioned de Kock's sister out in the middle, a charge that Warner rejected.

"No, I did not say that," he said.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, according to an ICC statement.

In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Warner's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Warner was found to have breached Article 2.2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute," following an altercation with South Africa player Quinton de Kock on Sunday near the team dressing rooms, which was captured on CCTV.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Allahudiean Palekar.

Inputs: IANS