Vinod Rai confirms meet with Kohli, Dhoni over pay hike

New Delhi: Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Tuesday confirmed that he will meet India skipper Virat Kohli and other concerned persons to discuss a possible pay hike for cricketers.

Earlier, Anil Kumble, former head coach of the Indian team, had met the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Hyderabad on behalf of the team to discuss salary raise for centrally contracted players and coaching staff.

He also gave a presentation to the BCCI office bearers on the revised compensation structure.

In a telephonic interview with ANI, Rai informed that he has already met the team members twice and this will be the third meeting in this regard. Rai said, "We have met them twice already. First time was when Anil Kumble made his presentation." He added, "We are during the course of the Test match (Delhi Test match against Sri Lanka) going to meet them again. We are going to meet them as we have prepared the entire compensation package for players which we want to bounce it off them." Rai, however, did not confirm about the time of meeting. It is believed that Kohli, former India Skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri will meet Rai in the national capital during the third and concluding Test match against Sri Lanka. The meeting can have a discussion on 'cramped scheduling' of Indian cricket team matches, which was recently brought out by Kohli, ahead of the second Nagpur Test. The BCCI currently pays Rs 2 crore to Grade A players, Rs 1 crore to Grade B players and Rs 50 lakh to Grade C players.