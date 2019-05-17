Virat and Rishabh trolled on twitter after new advertisement

There was brutal trolling for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on social media after the duo were seen together in a new advertisement.
The two cricketers also rapped in the video, which was uploaded on social media by Kohli himself. His post read: "Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES."
WATCH VIDEO:
Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES! #HimalayaMenPimplesGottaGo #LookingGoodAndLovingIt #VIRATxRISHABH pic.twitter.com/Pj4qetiOX1— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2019
Following this post, social media users poked fun at the two Indian cricketers for rapping in the commercial. England cricketer Stuart Broad also got involved and wrote: "I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3."
I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3.— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 16, 2019
However, other users weren't this considerate as they trolled Kohli and Pant incessantly after the video was shared on Twitter.
नाचते नाचते पिम्पल चला गया इतना फ़ास्ट— INDIANbhakt (@mohsinsk95) May 16, 2019
Bro please delete before anyone sees— Ajayan (@_ajayans) May 17, 2019
Geez, who makes a song on acne? Acne is not something to be sung.— Krishna Barade ◟̽◞̽ #TwoOfUs (@edarabanhsirk) May 16, 2019
Virat Kohli is now gearing up to lead Team India at the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. As for Pant, he won't be boarding the plane for England as he was left out of the 15-member Indian squad by the selectors.